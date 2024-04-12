Today is known as Big Wind Day, find out why

Did you know that April 12 is known as Big Wind Day? It is very fitting for Friday because it will be a windy day. A Wind Advisory is in effect for our northern communities in Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain, Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Sandusky and Seneca counties from 11 a.m. Friday through 2 a.m. Saturday due to the potential for wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Winds that strong can blow around unsecured objects, blow down tree limbs, a few power outages may occur and it can be difficult to drive larger vehicles. While 50 mph wind gusts can be a nuisance, it is a far cry from the highest wind gusts ever recorded in the Northern Hemisphere. How high do you think that wind gust was? Find the answer below!

The highest wind gust (in the Northern Hemisphere) was recorded exactly 90 years ago today, on April 12, 1934, at Mount Washington Observatory at a staggering 231 mph! This is why Friday is known as Big Wind Day! It commemorates the intense winds measured by observers Salvatore Pagliuca, Wendell Stephenson, and Alex McKenzie.

According to Mt. Washington Observatory, a higher wind speed has since been recorded elsewhere (Tropical Cyclone Olivia, Barrow Island, Australia, April 10, 1996). The Observatory’s measurement of the “Big Wind” still stands as the fastest wind speed ever recorded by a staffed weather station as well as the highest wind speed in the Northern Hemisphere. You can read more about this historic day from Mt. Washington's Observatory website here.

