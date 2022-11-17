Watch Now
Thousands without power in Ashtabula County

Posted at 10:18 AM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 10:18:54-05

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — Nearly 7,000 customers in Ashtabula County are currently without power, according to FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy services around 52,000 customers in Ashtabula County. Currently, 6,600 customers are without power.

The company didn't say what caused the outage.

CLICK HERE to check power outages in your area.

