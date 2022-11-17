Thousands without power in Ashtabula County

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — Nearly 7,000 customers in Ashtabula County are currently without power, according to FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy services around 52,000 customers in Ashtabula County. Currently, 6,600 customers are without power.

The company didn't say what caused the outage.

