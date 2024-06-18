Thousands without power in Northeast Ohio June 18

Severe storms rolled through Northeast Ohio Tuesday afternoon, leaving thousands of FirstEnergy customers without power.

As of around 4:30 p.m., the following numbers of customers are without power:



Ashtabula - 5,639

Cuyahoga - 480

Geauga - 746

Lake - 6,302

Lorain - 1,117

Portage - 101

Stark - Fewer than 20

Summit - 227

Trumbull - 2,835

Wayne - Fewer than 20

Due to the high temperatures and humidity this week, severe thunderstorms are possible every day, likely in the afternoon hours, according to News 5 Meteorologist Phil Sakal. High winds could damage tree limbs and down power lines, leading to outages.

