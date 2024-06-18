Watch Now
Thousands without power in Northeast Ohio June 18

Posted at 4:39 PM, Jun 18, 2024

Severe storms rolled through Northeast Ohio Tuesday afternoon, leaving thousands of FirstEnergy customers without power.

As of around 4:30 p.m., the following numbers of customers are without power:

  • Ashtabula - 5,639
  • Cuyahoga - 480
  • Geauga - 746
  • Lake - 6,302
  • Lorain - 1,117
  • Portage - 101
  • Stark - Fewer than 20
  • Summit - 227
  • Trumbull - 2,835
  • Wayne - Fewer than 20

Due to the high temperatures and humidity this week, severe thunderstorms are possible every day, likely in the afternoon hours, according to News 5 Meteorologist Phil Sakal. High winds could damage tree limbs and down power lines, leading to outages.
