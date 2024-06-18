Thousands without power in Northeast Ohio June 18

Severe storms rolled through Northeast Ohio Tuesday afternoon, leaving thousands of FirstEnergy customers without power.
As of around 4:30 p.m., the following numbers of customers are without power:
- Ashtabula - 5,639
- Cuyahoga - 480
- Geauga - 746
- Lake - 6,302
- Lorain - 1,117
- Portage - 101
- Stark - Fewer than 20
- Summit - 227
- Trumbull - 2,835
- Wayne - Fewer than 20
Due to the high temperatures and humidity this week, severe thunderstorms are possible every day, likely in the afternoon hours, according to News 5 Meteorologist Phil Sakal. High winds could damage tree limbs and down power lines, leading to outages.
