THURSDAY WEATHER UPDATES: More storms bring widespread rain and flooding threat to areas south of Route 30

CLEVELAND — Plan on more scattered storms bringing heavy rain and gusty winds Thursday. The strongest storms Thursday afternoon will be south of Route 30 and continue sliding southeast through the evening. Showers and storms will taper off this evening and tonight.

Any storm could have heavy rain and briefly gusty winds. It will be cooler and less humid as well. Isolated showers on Friday. Temps in the 70s for part of the weekend.

Warnings and Watches

A Flood Advisory has been issued for Ashland and Medina Counties until 9:15 a.m. Heavy rain has been falling this morning, around 1 to 1.5 inches, which has resulted in minor flooding.

FLOOD ADVISORY issued for Ashland and Medina Counties until 9:15 am. Heavy rain has been falling this morning (1-1.5'') and this has resulted in minor flooding. An additional 0.5-1.0'' is possible over the area. Be careful during the morning drive! #News5 #OHwx #CLE pic.twitter.com/j2NuY6e1bH — Katie McGraw (@KatieMcGrawx) July 1, 2021

A Beach Hazards Statement

A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued for lakeshore counties including Lorain, Cuyahoga and Lake County until Friday at 10 a.m.

Ashtabula and Erie counties are under a Beach Hazards Statement until 3 a.m. Friday.

Swimmers are asked to avoid swimming in Lake Erie. Currents can carry swimmers away from the shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.

Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore.

