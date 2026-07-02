Tips for your vehicle while temperatures climb in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Temperatures continue to heat up here in Northeast Ohio, but it is not stopping people from taking their vehicles to work and summer activities.

AAA said the extreme heat hitting Northeast Ohio this week is not just uncomfortable for people; it can also take a serious toll on your vehicle.

AAA said the heat can impact your car's cooling system, battery and engine.

During this time, AAA advised keeping a close eye on your dashboard. If your temperature gauge rises or you receive an overheating alert, pull over and contact a mechanic.

AAA said an overheated car can cause thousands of dollars in damage, including the possibility of a full engine replacement. To help prevent overheating, AAA recommends parking in the shade or using windshield sunshades.

AAA's Director of Public Affairs Jim Garrity said heat waves like this can lead to tragedy when children and pets are left in hot vehicles.

"A lot of parents think to themselves, 'I don't understand how that could happen,'" he said. "But people, when they're in a rush and they have many things on their mind, it does happen unfortunately, and you need to do whatever you have to to get ahead of it."

Garrit recommends leaving something important, like a purse or wallet, in the back seat as a reminder to check before exiting.

AAA also recommends monitoring your tire pressure, as extreme heat can cause pressure levels to fluctuate.

Similar to wintertime car prep, AAA recommends having an emergency kit in your car, including water bottles and snacks, in case you're stranded on the side of the road.