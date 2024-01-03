Toasty December! December 2023 ended up being the second warmest ever

December 2023 ended up being the second-warmest ever in Cleveland. The average high temperature was 47.4 degrees, and the average low temperature was 36.6 degrees. That means the average monthly temperature for December is 42.0 degrees. That is 7.7 degrees warmer than normal, making it the second warmest December in Cleveland, tied with 1889.

If you look at the calendar graphic below, you will see A LOT more red than blue boxes. Each one of those boxes shows whether that day's average temperature was above or below normal. So, there were only four days all month long that were below average in Cleveland.

NEWS 5

December also ended up with 3.33 inches of precipitation, which is pretty close to average. Typically, Cleveland sees 2.99 inches of precipitation, so that was 0.34 inches above normal. The greatest amount fell at the end of the month on Dec. 27, with 0.72 inches. As for snowfall, we were lacking quite a bit, with only 2.2 inches for the entire month. That is 10 inches below what is typical. As for the season, Cleveland has received 6.8 inches of snow.

As for 2023 as a whole, we had several weather events that really stood out. From several severe weather days, tornado outbreaks, and the Canadian wildfires - the list was impressive and memorable. You can read more about those events here. Cleveland also had eight months that made the top ten lists.



6th warmest January (Average temperature 36.4 degrees)

8th wettest January (5.54 inches)

2nd warmest February (Average temperature 38.5 degrees)

3rd least snowy February (1.2 inches of snow)

10th least snowy April (trace of snow)

7th wettest July (6.75 inches)

9th wettest August (6.37 inches)

6th driest September (0.77 inches)

10th snowiest October (1.5 inches)

NEWS 5

