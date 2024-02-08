Today's temperatures will make you question what month it is

Temperatures are soaring on Thursday despite the extra clouds rolling into our sky.

It's all thanks to the wind.

South winds are pushing some incredibly warm air our way.

Most of us will hit 60 degrees on Thursday for the first time since December.

Enjoy it!

Rain comes back this weekend, followed by more "normal" February cold and snow.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter