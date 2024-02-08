Watch Now
Today's temperatures will make you question what month it is

Most of us will hit 60 degrees for first time since December
Temps soaring Thursday despite the extra clouds rolling into our sky.
Posted at 9:12 AM, Feb 08, 2024
2024-02-08

Temperatures are soaring on Thursday despite the extra clouds rolling into our sky.

It's all thanks to the wind.

South winds are pushing some incredibly warm air our way.

Most of us will hit 60 degrees on Thursday for the first time since December.

Enjoy it!

Rain comes back this weekend, followed by more "normal" February cold and snow.

