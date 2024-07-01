TORNADO TALLY: Ohio breaks record for most tornadoes in a year, and it's only July!

On Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Cleveland posted a delayed tornado report. It said that on Saturday, June 29, at 11:02 am EDT, a tornado briefly touched down over a cornfield and tracked east-northeast across Lisa Lane in Willard, which is in Huron County.

Several tree limbs were twisted off, and one limb was impaled into the ground. A security camera captured the tornado pushing into the woods east of Lisa Lane and north of Eygpt Road. The tornado was an EF0 with 80 mph winds. It was on the ground for 0.17 miles with a max width of 25 yards.

It would turn out to be a record-setting weather event.

News 5

While this weak tornado was very brief and produced mostly tree damage, it made the state's annual tornado tally go up by one more. There have now been 63 tornadoes in the state of Ohio this year. That breaks the previous record of 62 tornadoes in a single year.

And it's only July, which means this number could continue to climb over the next 5 months.

The previous record of 62 was set in 1992. The year 2023 came close, with 60 tornadoes in Ohio.

Ohio will likely break its record for most tornadoes in a single year, and it's only June

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter