Tornado Warning issued for Ashtabula County Wednesday afternoon

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Ashtabula County until 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.
WATCH:
At 1:12 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located eight miles southeast of Ashtabula, moving east at 20 mph, the NWS said.
Ping pong ball-sized hall is also possible.
You should take shelter — flying debris could injure anyone caught outside.
