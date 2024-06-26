Tornado Warning issued for Ashtabula County Wednesday afternoon

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Ashtabula County until 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

At 1:12 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located eight miles southeast of Ashtabula, moving east at 20 mph, the NWS said.

Ping pong ball-sized hall is also possible.

You should take shelter — flying debris could injure anyone caught outside.

