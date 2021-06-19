Tornado Warning issued for Geauga, Trumbull counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for parts of Northeast Ohio.
The alert is in effect for Geauga and Trumbull counties until 6 p.m.
According to the NWS, "a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Burton, or 8 miles south of Chardon, moving east at 20 mph."
Tornado Warning including Middlefield OH, Burton OH, West Farmington OH until 6:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/J8vouKBHJt— NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) June 19, 2021
You should take cover now.
"Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris," NWS stated.
