Tornado Warning issued for Geauga, Trumbull counties

National Weather Service
Posted at 5:30 PM, Jun 19, 2021
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for parts of Northeast Ohio.

The alert is in effect for Geauga and Trumbull counties until 6 p.m.

According to the NWS, "a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Burton, or 8 miles south of Chardon, moving east at 20 mph."

You should take cover now.

"Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris," NWS stated.

