Tornado Watch issued for Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll and Columbiana counties

News 5 Cleveland
Posted at 2:41 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 15:31:27-04

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll and Columbiana counties. The Tornado Watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for those counties along with Knox, Marion and Morrow counties.

A brief tornado is possible through the evening hours.

Scattered wind gusts of up to 65 mph are possible. Ping-ball size hail is also possible.

This watch comes as widespread rain rolls across Northeast Ohio.

