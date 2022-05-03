Tornado Watch issued for Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll and Columbiana counties

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll and Columbiana counties. The Tornado Watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for those counties along with Knox, Marion and Morrow counties.

A brief tornado is possible through the evening hours.

Scattered wind gusts of up to 65 mph are possible. Ping-ball size hail is also possible.

Tornado Watch has been issued until 9 pm for our southern counties in NE Ohio including Holmes, Coshocton, Tuscarawas, Carrol & Columbiana counties. A brief tornado is possible through the evening hours. Stay alert and be ready to head indoors!#weather #wews #ohwx #Cleveland pic.twitter.com/agVrCCr6E8 — Remeisha Shade (@RemeishaShadeTV) May 3, 2022

This watch comes as widespread rain rolls across Northeast Ohio.

RELATED: Strong to severe storms are possible on Tuesday across Northeast Ohio

If we get any severe weather, main risk will be from 2-9 pm with flooding and damaging winds the biggest threats. But there's still a low tornado threat, especially for our southern counties...we'll be watching it closely!#WEWS #ohwx #weather #Cleveland pic.twitter.com/XS5WkTKhwj — Remeisha Shade (@RemeishaShadeTV) May 3, 2022

Ping pong to golf ball sized hail was reported around 3:16 pm in Baltimore, Ohio...Yikes! These storms are rapidly getting stronger down south where the instability is higher. Stay alert! Storms could develop farther north! #neoh #WEWS #ohwx #weather #Cleveland pic.twitter.com/TUhzziY5ZZ — Remeisha Shade (@RemeishaShadeTV) May 3, 2022

