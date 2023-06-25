Tornado watch issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties

A Tornado Watch has been issued in multiple counties throughout Northeast Ohio, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 4:20 p.m., Erie, Sandusky, Richland and Huron Counties are all under a Tornado Watch.

A line of broken storms in eastern Indiana will be continuing to move east into Ohio late this afternoon into the evening.

These storms will begin to move further into Ohio and continue to merge into a line. This will bring a higher possibility of damaging winds and frequent lightning to Northeast Ohio, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, as well as isolated large hail in areas west of I-71.

Thankfully the threat does look to diminish towards the end of the evening, between 10 PM and Midnight.

Click here for the current weather alerts in Northeast Ohio.

The Power of 5 weather team is working to learn more information.

RELATED: Sunday's Storms could become severe, timing and main threats to be aware of

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter