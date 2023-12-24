Tracking Santa Claus!

For more than 60 years, NORAD has helped excited children around the world keep track of Santa’s whereabouts.

Normally, NORAD protects the United States and Canada, but on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, its mission changes to help excited children around the world keep track of Santa.

NORAD will track Santa around the world from the International Dateline to Australia to here in North America. If you want to follow along, you can click this link here. You can also call NORAD at 1-877-HI-NORAD.

Santa usually starts at the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean and travels West. We cannot always predict exactly when he will arrive in Northeast Ohio, but typically, he arrives between 10:00 p.m. and midnight on Christmas Eve, but only when the kids are asleep!

