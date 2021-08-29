Watch
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Tracking Sunday storms

items.[0].image.alt
File Image
Rain gif
Posted at 2:17 PM, Aug 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-29 15:59:38-04

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a couple of new alerts for the Northeast Ohio area, including both a flood advisory and a thunderstorm warning.

A flood advisory has been issued for Geauga County until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Columbiana County until 4:15p.m.

This story will be updated as more details emerge.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018