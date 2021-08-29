Tracking Sunday storms

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a couple of new alerts for the Northeast Ohio area, including both a flood advisory and a thunderstorm warning.

A flood advisory has been issued for Geauga County until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Columbiana County until 4:15p.m.

This story will be updated as more details emerge.

