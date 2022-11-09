Tracking the tropics: Will Tropical Storm Nicole impact Northeast Ohio?

It will be quiet for the next two days with mild temperatures near 70 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday! Try to get outside and enjoy the mild air. It will get significantly more active by Veterans Day with heavy rain, falling temperatures and a significant pattern flip.

SET UP:

Two separate systems will be affecting the area by the end of the week. The first will be coming up from the south as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole move northward and increase tropical moisture in our region. The second will be a strong cold front moving in from the west. I have arrows pointed at both areas of interest on the graphic below. Both systems will bring an increased threat for rain, but the cold front will also usher in significantly colder temperatures. Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to make landfall within the next day as a strong tropical storm or a weak category 1 Hurricane.

wews

wews

HEAVY RAIN POTENTIAL:

The remnants of Nicole will bring a lot of moisture northward and we should expect moderate to heavy rainfall on Friday. The Weather Prediction Center has placed a portion of our viewing area in a risk for excessive rainfall on Friday.

wews

The highest rainfall will be in our far eastern communities and decrease substantially as you move to the north and west. As a general rule, many of us should expect around 1-2 inches of rainfall. Over 2'' of rain will be possible the farther east you live, and there will be smaller totals the farther west. I will update the rainfall amounts as the remnants of Nicole get closer to northeast Ohio.

wews

COLD BLAST:

Once the cold front slides through the region, temperatures will fall from the 70s to the 50s to 40s and maybe even the 30s from Thursday to Sunday. The cold front will also shift our winds to become northwesterly, and with a relatively mild Lake Erie, the stage will be set for Lake Effect rain and snow showers. As of Wednesday afternoon, any snowfall totals look to be fairly minor, but we will continue to monitor any changes and keep you posted.

WEWS

wews

TIMING:

Thursday will be the last mild day for some time, with highs around 70 degrees. The digits will drop on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. By Sunday, highs may not crack 40 degrees! Clouds will increase throughout the day on Thursday with rain increasing overnight from the south. By mid-morning on Friday, much of the area looks to be soggy with periods of heavy rain. Widespread rain looks to continue until the late afternoon, with rain pulling away by Friday night. Rain will linger the longest in our eastern communities Friday evening. A few more showers and Lake Effect rain/snow showers will linger into the weekend. It will also get gusty for a few hours on Friday as well. Scroll through the images of Futurecast to get an idea about timing and coverage.

I will be updating this article over the next several days. Be sure to check back for the latest information! - Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

wews

wews

wews

