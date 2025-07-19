Tracking weekend weather across Northeast Ohio

The Power of 5 weather team is tracking the weekend forecast as storms are set to develop tonight and overnight in Northeast Ohio.

The risk of severe storms is low, but isolated and stronger storms may occur throughout the early overnight hours, accompanied by thunder and lightning.

The chances for storms in the area will continue until 2 a.m.

