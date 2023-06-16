Trees down, roads blocked, power out to thousands after severe storms

PERU, Ohio — Multiple trees were felled, roads are blocked and power is still out for thousands of residents Friday morning, mainly in the counties south and west of Cleveland, after severe storms rolled northern Ohio Thursday night.

Here's a review of the severe weather from News 5 meteorologist Phil Sakal:

@news5cleveland Trees down, power out, roads closed after severe storms rolled through northern Ohio last night. Damage centered in Huron, Ottawa counties, where NWS teams will survey the damage of a possible tornado. More on the News 5 app. ♬ original sound - news5cleveland

Tornadoes likely touched down

Radar and photos of damage in Ottawa County show that a tornado likely touched down there Thursday night.

STORM SUMMARY: Yesterday evening became VERY active and dangerous for many communities across NE Ohio (from The Islands straight through New Philly). The NWS will be sending out teams to check out damage to determine wind/tornado strength. I will keep you posted what they find! pic.twitter.com/17k5IKrm11 — Katie McGraw (@KatieMcGrawx) June 16, 2023

"The (National) Weather Service will come tomorrow and survey the damage but I'm 99% confident it's a tornado," said Fred Petersen, director of the Ottawa County Emergency Management Agency to the Akron Beacon Journal. "There are trees lying in different directions and by the nature of the damage" it appears that it was caused by a tornado.

Photos sent to News 5 show damage likely caused by a tornado, like this leveled farm structure near Point Place in Ottawa County.

News 5 Viewer Point Place, Ohio

Power outages

According to FirstEnergy, the following counties are affected by outages as of 6:15 a.m.:

Erie - 461

Huron - 3,111

Lucas - 6,366

Ottawa - 319

Sandusky - 2,095

Road closures

The Huron County Sheriff's Office posted this list of road closures as of 2 a.m.

Trees down

News 5's overnight newstrackers have been in Huron County this morning, where multiple trees were felled in the storms, blocking some roads.

This image was captured by News 5 photographer Dave Kraska at New State and Hanville Corners roads in Peru, Ohio on Friday morning.

News 5 A tree down on New State Road and Hanville Corner in Peru, Ohio

Peru is one area where Power of 5 Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson said a tornado may have hit last night.

A portion of State Route 61 is closed off in Peru due to a downed tree that snapped a powerline, according to News 5 reporter Taneisha Cordell.

Taneisha Cordell | News 5 State Route 61 is closed in Peru, Ohio due to a downed tree and broken power line.

North Fairfield, also in Huron County, is riddled with down trees, with road closures making it difficult to get into the city, reports News 5 overnight newstracker Mike Vielhaber.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 A tree down on a road in North Fairfield

Mike Vielhaber | News 5

The storm also caused trees to fall onto cars and downed power lines in residential areas of North Fairfield.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Trees down in North Fairfield.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5

More damage in North Fairfield.



Mom of two - lives across the street - says she heard this tree fall. Her kids terrified last night as a tree narrowly missed her son’s bedroom.



“You [could] hear it. It was so loud. We were sitting in the living room…it was bad.” pic.twitter.com/pu6YT15vuW — Taneisha Cordell (@TaneishaCordell) June 16, 2023

Lightning show

The storm caused the most damage in central-north counties like Huron, Erie and Ottawa and Sandusky.

As it rolled through Northeastern Ohio Thursday night, lightning strikes provided some dramatic images of Cleveland, like this one captured by News 5's Alex Farmer.

Alex Farmer Lightning strike over Cleveland Thursday night.

Viewer Maddie T.even captured a video of lightning striking the Key Bank building:

RAW: Lightning strikes Key Bank building in Cleveland

Maddie T. Image of lightning striking the Key Bank building in Cleveland.

Stay tuned to News 5 for more reports of damage and effects of the storm in Northeast Ohio.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Weather News Majority of severe weather alerts cancelled Phil Sakal

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter