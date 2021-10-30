Trick or treat? Here's the forecast for your weekend Halloween celebrations

It has been soggy over the last day with much of NE receiving around 1'' of rain since Thursday night. And we are not done with the wet weather yet! Expect hit or miss showers throughout the weekend. There will be periods of dry time, between rounds of rain.

wews

A low pressure just to our south will slide slowly to the east this evening. As it moves it will continue to keep showers in the forecast. There will also be a quicker cold front sliding through the area Sunday evening—bringing a renewed chance for a few light showers. It will also be predominately cloudy and cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

There are so many events this weekend in Northeast Ohio, so let's break down what to expect both days of the Halloweekend.

wews

Saturday:

We are waking up to a few light showers this morning and the sky is overcast. Temperatures will be steady and seasonable throughout the weekend. A brief lull in the rain looks possible late morning and early afternoon before we see another uptick in rain chances/coverage by the late afternoon/early evening. Keep this is mind for any Saturday evening plans. Overnight, a few lake effect showers are possible.

wews

wews

Sunday:

Halloween's forecast is very similar to Saturday. Lake effect showers are likely in the morning. The best shot to see those showers will be in our northern and eastern communities.

If you are tailgating for the Browns game early - prepare for temperatures in the 40s that will climb to the mid/upper 50s during the afternoon. A stray shower will be possible during the game and it will be breezy as well. Winds could gust up to 25 mph on Sunday. As the cold front slides through Sunday evening - a few more showers are likely to fall.

Grab a poncho as you head out to trick or treat in case you get under one of those showers!

wews

wews

Long Range:

The rule will be most stay dry with cooling temperatures this week. The exception will be our NE communities who will likely see active weather with repeated rounds of lake effect showers. Temperatures turn even cooler about mid-week. We will likely see our first frost this week (Tuesday/Wednesday) and I can't rule out a wet flake as well!

wews

Reminder: Daylight saving comes to an end NEXT WEEKEND! We will fall back one hour at 2 a.m. on Nov. 7. This is a good time to change the batteries in your smoke/carbon monoxide detectors! The sun will set around 5:15 p.m. next Sunday!

wews

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter