Uncleared sidewalks forcing pedestrians to walk the streets

CLEVELAND — As Northeast Ohioans continue to dig themselves out of inches of snowfall and city plows across communities continue to clear the main roads and residential streets, the sidewalks across Northeast Ohio are usually the last to be cleared, forcing many to walk on the road.

News 5 photojournalist Mike Vielhaber saw multiple people using the side of the road as a sidewalk to avoid trekking through the more than a foot of snow covering the sidewalks.

One thing to watch out for all over the area today is people walking in the street. The sidewalks are impossible so you'll need to look for people in the street. pic.twitter.com/MNAXOaqeRX — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) January 18, 2022

If you are behind the wheel today, here's a friendly reminder to keep an eye out for those forced to walk the streets because the sidewalks are impassable.

