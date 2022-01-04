Watch
United States Geological Survey confirms 2.8 earthquake in Lake County Tuesday

Trent Magill.
A 2.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded about 1.25 miles Northwest of Timberlake.
Posted at 8:42 AM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 09:13:55-05

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 2.8 earthquake occurred near Timberlake, Ohio, in Lake County, on Tuesday.

The earthquake was felt by many, including Power of 5 meteorologist Katie McGraw, in Lake County.

Its origin appears to have been beneath Lake Erie around 8:20 a.m. The earthquake was about 1.25 miles Northwest of Timberlake. It was originally reported as a 2.7.

Viewers say it was felt in Eastlake, Willoughby, Wickliffe, Willowick, Mayfield Heights, and as far away as Shaker.

Lake County is no stranger to the occasional earthquake. In December 2019, News 5 reported two earthquakes that happened in a matter of a week offshore in Lake Erie.

One of the earthquakes recorded in December 2019 measured at 2.6, a scale of seismic activity that can generally be felt by residents in the area.

"Seismic activity of 2.5 and above can generally be felt," ODNR Public Information Officer David Roorbach previously told News 5. "This is a known epicenter of natural earthquakes, due to the geologic history of the area. Seismologists from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources continue to monitor the seismic activity."

