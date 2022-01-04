United States Geological Survey confirms 2.8 earthquake in Lake County Tuesday

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 2.8 earthquake occurred near Timberlake, Ohio, in Lake County, on Tuesday.

The earthquake was felt by many, including Power of 5 meteorologist Katie McGraw, in Lake County.

Did anyone feel that? It felt like a brief earthquake. I am in Lake County and it was a shutter for a few seconds. — Katie McGraw (@KatieMcGrawx) January 4, 2022

Its origin appears to have been beneath Lake Erie around 8:20 a.m. The earthquake was about 1.25 miles Northwest of Timberlake. It was originally reported as a 2.7.

Didn't exactly feel a shutter, more like I thought something hit the side of my house. Nothing big like a car, more like... IDK. An animal? If that makes sense?

I was getting dressed so I didn't walk around to check it out. And everything looked normal out my window. https://t.co/ydoLIlYxT4 — Jane Morice (@janemorice) January 4, 2022

Viewers say it was felt in Eastlake, Willoughby, Wickliffe, Willowick, Mayfield Heights, and as far away as Shaker.

I was just quietly reading when the lamp next to me shook as if a large truck had gone by outside but none had and I was like hmmmm. This explains it.

2.7 earthquake confirmed in Lake County https://t.co/8EyLWBZ6aL — John Kosich (@KosichJohn) January 4, 2022

Lake County is no stranger to the occasional earthquake. In December 2019, News 5 reported two earthquakes that happened in a matter of a week offshore in Lake Erie.

One of the earthquakes recorded in December 2019 measured at 2.6, a scale of seismic activity that can generally be felt by residents in the area.

"Seismic activity of 2.5 and above can generally be felt," ODNR Public Information Officer David Roorbach previously told News 5. "This is a known epicenter of natural earthquakes, due to the geologic history of the area. Seismologists from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources continue to monitor the seismic activity."

