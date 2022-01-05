USGS confirms earthquake for second day in a row in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — The United States Geological Survey confirmed a second earthquake occurred on Wednesday in the same area as an earthquake that was recorded Tuesday in Timberlake, Ohio, in Lake County.

The 1.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 5:25 a.m., about 3 miles north of Timberlake, the USGS confirmed.

Trent Magill. A 1.9 magnitude earthquake occurred in Lake County.

The earthquake that occurred on Tuesday measured at a 2.8 magnitude and was located about 1.25 miles northwest of Timberlake.

Viewers on Tuesday said it was felt in Eastlake, Willoughby, Wickliffe, Willowick, Mayfield Heights, and as far away as Shaker.

Lake County is no stranger to the occasional earthquake. In December 2019, News 5 reported two earthquakes that happened in a matter of a week offshore in Lake Erie.

One of the earthquakes recorded in December 2019 measured 2.6, a scale of seismic activity that can generally be felt by residents in the area.

"Seismic activity of 2.5 and above can generally be felt," ODNR Public Information Officer David Roorbach previously told News 5. "This is a known epicenter of natural earthquakes, due to the geologic history of the area. Seismologists from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources continue to monitor the seismic activity."

RELATED: United States Geological Survey confirms earthquake in Lake County Tuesday

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter