Want to see the Northern Lights? There is another chance to see them this weekend!

LOOK UP! There is another chance to see the Northern Lights this weekend.

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center said a G3 or a strong geomagnetic storm is likely Saturday night and into early Sunday. This is a level three out of five. The geomagnetic storming we had in May was a G4.

There is a small chance this could become a G4 or a severe storm if the arrival of two CMEs (Coronal Mass Ejections) coincides with each other. The analogy Mark Johnson always uses is that "the sun burped and the gas is headed toward Earth" to explain what is occurring in outer space.

Besides being able to see the Northern Lights, these geomagnetic storms can also cause problems to the power grid or cause outages to satellites, navigation systems like GPS, and radio frequencies.

Space Weather Prediction Center also uses the Kp index to characterize the strength of the geomagnetic storms. The Kp index is an excellent indicator of disturbances in Earth's magnetic field. The scale is from zero to nine.

SWPC is forecasting a Kp index of seven for a few hours Saturday evening/tonight. The window with the highest Kp index is from sunset until 10 p.m., but it is still high until 2 a.m. (6.67).

News 5

The more north you live - the greater chance you have to see the northern lights. It is worth a look, especially if you missed the show last May. All you have to do is go outside after the sun goes down, face north, and look up. The sun sets at 7:02 pm. The forecast looks great, too! It will be clear with temperatures in the mid-60s around sunset falling into the low 60s and mid-50s overnight. Also be patient while looking for them. Allow your eyes to adjust. You can also use your phone to see them better!

News 5

