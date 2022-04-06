Warm temperatures fueling afternoon storms Wednesday

CLEVELAND — Soaring temperatures to the mid-60s are fueling a line of afternoon storms Wednesday.

Plan on widespread rain with embedded thunderstorms through the evening commute. Some of the strongest storms could produce lightning and strong winds.

Plan head for a line of storms closer to the PM Commute. Heavy rain, lightning and strong winds are the main threats for damage. pic.twitter.com/0dWnoPmJdp — Trent Magill (@TrentMWeather) April 6, 2022

The storms will leave the area, leaving behind cooler temperatures in the 50s for Thursday.

Temps will continue to drop by about 10 degrees each day through Saturday.

