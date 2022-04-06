Watch
Warm temperatures fueling afternoon storms Wednesday

Posted at 8:06 AM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 08:06:40-04

CLEVELAND — Soaring temperatures to the mid-60s are fueling a line of afternoon storms Wednesday.

Plan on widespread rain with embedded thunderstorms through the evening commute. Some of the strongest storms could produce lightning and strong winds.

The storms will leave the area, leaving behind cooler temperatures in the 50s for Thursday.

Temps will continue to drop by about 10 degrees each day through Saturday.

