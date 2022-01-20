Watch
Warrensville Heights issues parking ban due to snowfall

Posted at 4:08 PM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 16:08:33-05

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — A parking ban has been issued in Warrensville Heights due to impending snowfall.

The ban will be in place from now until Saturday at 9 a.m. due to heavy snowfall.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 4 a.m. Friday.

