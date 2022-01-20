Warrensville Heights issues parking ban due to snowfall

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — A parking ban has been issued in Warrensville Heights due to impending snowfall.

The ban will be in place from now until Saturday at 9 a.m. due to heavy snowfall.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 4 a.m. Friday.

RELATED: Winter Weather Advisory issued for several Northeast Ohio counties

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter