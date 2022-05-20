Watch
WATCH: Beautiful lightning display over Lake Erie this morning ahead of a hot day

Image from iOS (498).jpg
Dave Kraska | News 5 Cleveland.
Lightning over Mentor Headlands.
Image from iOS (498).jpg
Posted at 8:21 AM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 08:21:48-04

CLEVELAND — Early morning storms Friday created strikingly beautiful scenes along Lake Erie. News 5 staff captured lightning as it lit up the sky.

Watch the lightning show over Lake Erie in the media player below:

Lightning over Lake Erie


And some photos...

FTMqJqIWQAAJLm6.jpeg
Lightning over Lake Erie.
FTMqJqLWAAAAlhO.jpeg
Lightning over Lake Erie.
Screen Shot 2022-05-20 at 7.30.43 AM.png
Lightning over Lake Erie on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Screen Shot 2022-05-20 at 7.30.25 AM.png
Lightning over Lake Erie on Friday, May 20, 2022.

