FORECAST: Near record heat fueling storms

CLEVELAND — Summer-like heat invades Friday with windy highs between 85 & 90 degrees! This could be the warmest day of the year so far for some! But not until we get through a few early morning storms. These storms will impact the AM drive and could be strong. Make sure you get up a few minutes early to get the latest on Good Morning Cleveland.

A slow-moving cold front will arrives Saturday afternoon and evening. Out ahead of that front, we are breezy and very warm with highs in the middle & upper 80s. Scattered showers and stronger thunderstorms are possible as the front arrives closer to Saturday evening.

Thundershowers linger Sunday morning with morning highs near 70 degrees. Temperatures will cool off for the rest of the day, thru the 60s into the 50s. Grab the Spring coat!

Friday: Temps soaring after strong morning storms, windy.| High: 89º

Saturday: Windy, hot & humid. Strong t-storms possible late. | High: 88º

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered t-showers. Cooler. Falling temps during the afternoon.| High: 72º

Monday: Much Cooler & drier. | High: 70º

