WATCH: Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson breaks down Wednesday's snowfall

CLEVELAND — Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson is breaking down Wednesday's snowfall.
You can watch his Facebook live in the player below:
Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android
Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android
Click here to view our interactive radar.
Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter