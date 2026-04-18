Rain persists, but severe threat diminishes on Saturday

A cold front is moving into Northeast Ohio on Saturday, which could prompt strong storms in some areas.

This morning was cloudy and less humid, limiting the severity of Saturday's storms. However, some peeks of sun and temperatures well into the 70s will still cause the storms to form.

Damage from wind gusts or large hail will be possible, along with heavy rain and lightning. An isolated tornado is also not off the table.

The window for severe storms looks to be from noon to 4 p.m., especially east of I-71.

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