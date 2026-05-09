Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for several counties

Amid a busy day in Downtown, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for several areas.

The following counties are under this watch until 11 p.m.:



Ashtabula

Cuyahoga

Geauga

Lake

Medina

Portage

Summit

Following Saturday's NBA playoff game between the Cavs and the Pistons, the Guardians are set to take on the Twins at Progressive Field, and Zach Bryan will be playing at Huntington Field.

During all the fun, sunshine could turn to storms, with damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and small hail possible.

The storms will move in from the west and move southeastward through the evening.

Power of 5 Meteorologist Phil Sakal was live with updates Saturday afternoon:



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Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter