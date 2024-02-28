WATCH: Meteorologist Trent Magill breaks down Wednesday's weather whiplash

Winter is making a return right on the heels of a rare February thunderstorm outbreak.

We're shifting focus over to strong winds, brutal cold temps, snow and ice.

Power of 5 Meteorologist Trent Magill is breaking it all down in the player below:

Crashing temps and northwest winds gusting to 50mph this afternoon are a rude reminder that it is, in fact, still February.

Temperatures will be dropping from the 60s, through the 50s, through the 40s, and into the 30s by midday.

It may even drop to the 20s by sunset.

Thankfully, the thunderstorms are gone but we still have a shot at rain mixing with snow this afternoon.

Eventually, it'll be lake-effect snow in the primary snowbelt.

I only expect minor accumulations of about an inch or so but the roads will be impacted.

Best case scenario, roads are just wet. Worst case scenario roads flash freeze with minor snow accumulations.

