VIDEO: Waterspout spotted on Lake Erie just offshore from Cleveland Tuesday morning

Several News 5 viewers captured video and photos of a waterspout just off the coast of Lake Erie this morning.
Posted at 8:43 AM, Aug 02, 2022
CLEVELAND — There was a waterspout on the Lake Erie shoreline Tuesday morning, according to Power of 5 Meteorologist Trent Magill and a News 5 viewer who captured photos.

The NWS issued a Special Marine Warning Tuesday morning until 9 a.m. due to strong wind – greater than 34 knots – and an observed waterspout, in an area as far as 5 nautical miles towards the U.S.-Canadian border in Lake Erie, between Avon Point and Willowick.

News 5 viewer Kaylin Szydlowski captured photos of the apparent waterspout from the One Cleveland Center building just after 8 a.m. Tuesday.

