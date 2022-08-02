VIDEO: Waterspout spotted on Lake Erie just offshore from Cleveland Tuesday morning

CLEVELAND — There was a waterspout on the Lake Erie shoreline Tuesday morning, according to Power of 5 Meteorologist Trent Magill and a News 5 viewer who captured photos.

The NWS issued a Special Marine Warning Tuesday morning until 9 a.m. due to strong wind – greater than 34 knots – and an observed waterspout, in an area as far as 5 nautical miles towards the U.S.-Canadian border in Lake Erie, between Avon Point and Willowick.

Special Marine Warning including the Avon Point to Willowick OH beyond 5 nm off shoreline to US-Canadian border, Vermilion to Avon Point OH beyond 5 nm off shoreline to US-Canadian border and Avon Point to Willowick OH until 9:00 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/Qe8lNZwy98 — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) August 2, 2022

News 5 viewer Kaylin Szydlowski captured photos of the apparent waterspout from the One Cleveland Center building just after 8 a.m. Tuesday.

