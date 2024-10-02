We broke the record in July and the tornado count for Ohio keeps climbing

On Wednesday, Oct. 2, The National Weather Service in Cleveland reported damage from a tornado found in Lorain County from severe storms on Sept. 24. This is the 72 tornado of the year in Ohio!

We broke the record for the number of tornadoes in Ohio in early July, and the number has continued to climb over the last few months. The old record was 62, set back in 1992. We almost broke the record last year when Ohio saw 60 tornadoes.

News 5



For perspective, the average number of tornadoes based on a 30-year average is 22 a year, the 20-year average is 25, and the last 10 years (excluding 2024) is 30. So the average number is climbing as well. Freddie Zeigler from the National Weather Service in Cleveland said better detection, smartphones, and social media are contributing factors to this rising trend. Meanwhile, the average number of tornadoes in Oklahoma is 66 every year. That means we are above normal not only for the Buckeye State but also for the heart of Tornado Ally.

News 5

This most recent report was a delayed survey from last Tuesday. Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson was on the air for a couple of hours tracking strong rotation on the radar. While it looked impressive, the NWS did not get many damage reports and initially opted to not send any crews to do surveys. However, According to Zeigler, the first reports of damage did not come out until last weekend. A video showed the damage path, but not the actual tornado. However, additional pictures showed a funnel or possibly a tornado. No debris was shown on the video and no significant damage was reported.

The tornado was rated as an EF-0 with peak wind speeds of 75 mph. It was on the ground for 0.23 miles and 25 yards wide. It was on the ground for about a minute at 8:04 pm on Sept. 24, 2024. The NWS said an EF-0 tornado started west of Gore Orphanage Road, ripping off part of the metal siding and roof and blowing debris across the Road. Metal debris was twisted and blown on a structure`s west side, scattering metal siding northeast onto a field.

