Mild winter: How much snow did Cleveland get this season?

Note: the numbers, data and dates in this article are all from Cleveland Hopkins. Other communities across Northeast Ohio have different values that can range quite a bit.

As the snow season wraps up (it technically ends in June), I figured this was a good time to look back at the snow season of 2022-2023. In fact, we have already passed up the latest snowfall ever in Cleveland. That happened on May 11, 2020.

You probably know this season was way below average for snow, but just exactly how low were the numbers compared to what is typical?

Drum roll, please...

Cleveland ended up with only 22.7'' of snow. Every single month was below average as well. Normally, we see around 63 inches. So that means we were 41 inches below a typical season.

In the image below the bar graph shows the average monthly snowfall and the line graph shows the measured snowfall from October 2022 to April 2023 in Cleveland.

wews

That is not the top record though! The least amount of snow ever recorded for a season in Cleveland was 8.8 inches of snow in the 1918-1919 season. However, notice below that 2022-2023 is currently tied for the 3rd least snowy season ever! This really shows how unusually mild and snowless this past winter was.

wews

It is worth noting that snow in May is not unheard of! The most snow Cleveland ever picked up was 2 inches in 1974. However, while mid-range models suggest we could still see below-average temperatures over the next two weeks, no snow is expected.

wews

