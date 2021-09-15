Watch
Weather alerts issued for Erie, Lorain counties

Posted at 10:02 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 22:02:35-04

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio — The National Weather Service has issued alerts for Erie and Lorain counties.

A Marine Warning was issued for both counties until 11:15 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Erie County until 10:45 p.m.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are expected.

Nickle-sized hail is possible.

