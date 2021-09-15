Weather alerts issued for Erie, Lorain counties

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio — The National Weather Service has issued alerts for Erie and Lorain counties.
A Marine Warning was issued for both counties until 11:15 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Erie County until 10:45 p.m.
Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are expected.
Nickle-sized hail is possible.
Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android
Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android
Click here to view our interactive radar.
Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter