Weather Update: Storms returning and cooler temperatures ahead

CLEVELAND — Storms are returning to Northeast Ohio! A weak and slow cold front is moving south across our area Wednesday and will eventually stall in central Ohio with an area of low pressure riding along this front throughout Wednesday and into Thursday. That will ultimately increase Northeast Ohio's chance for showers and storms after 12 a.m. Thursday.

The storm chance is limited during Wednesday afternoon. We cannot rule out a stray shower or storm, but most of the area will see a mix of sun and clouds with warm and humid conditions. During that time, we will be watching the development of storms to our northwest in Wisconsin. Those storms are expected to be very strong on Wednesday and will be moving southeast by tonight.

A Moderate risk for severe weather remains forecast for much of the state of Wisconsin. Damaging winds (some 75+ mph) are the primary threat this afternoon and evening. Very large hail and a few tornadoes are also possible. Stay weather aware if you live within these areas. pic.twitter.com/X9uHShYykf — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) July 28, 2021

This area of showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into our area late tonight and early on Thursday. Some of these storms could become strong or severe. The Storm Prediction Center has a risk for severe weather for both tonight and tomorrow. All hazards are possible with these storms. The main threat will be damaging gusty winds and heavy rainfall that could lead to isolated flash flooding. However, hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either.

Be sure to check the forecast with Mark Johnson on News 5 before heading to bed tonight. The morning commute could be negatively impacted by these storms as well. Trent Magill will be tracking the storms on Good Morning Cleveland.

Wednesday will be the last day in the 80s with high humidity for a while! After this cold front and storms roll through, temperatures look to fall and remain in the 70s for at least the next week! Below is the Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 outlook and shows a strong signal for below-average temperatures. For reference, Cleveland's average high temperature is 84 degrees and the average low temperature is 65 degrees.

