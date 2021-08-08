WEATHER UPDATES: Flood Advisory issued in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND — Inclement weather that moved into the area Sunday afternoon is causing issues in some areas and has prompted a Flood Advisory to be issued.

Flooding

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for Cuyahoga County effective until 3 p.m.

Cleveland, Brooklyn, Parma and Independence are among the impacted areas.

Motorists are urged to avoid flooded roads.

Areal #Flood Advisory has been issued until 3 pm for Central Cuyahoga county - Does include Cleveland, Brooklyn, Parma,& Independence. Minor flooding is likely as we do have some very heavy rain coming down. Avoid any flooded roads! #ohwx#weather #WEWS #Cleveland pic.twitter.com/uVBRvKpkVF — Remeisha Shade (@RemeishaShadeTV) August 8, 2021

Orange & Brown practice

The Cleveland Browns' Orange & Brown practice scheduled at FirstEnergy Stadium was delayed and a shelter in place order was issued by the team due to inclement weather.

The practice at FirstEnergy Stadium was scheduled to begin at 12 p.m., but the shelter in place order was lifted just after 12:30 p.m. with practice beginning shortly after.

RELATED: Shelter in place ordered at Orange & Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium due to inclement weather

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter