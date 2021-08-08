Watch
WeatherWeather News

Actions

WEATHER UPDATES: Flood Advisory issued in Cuyahoga County

items.[0].image.alt
Remeisha Shade
Weather
Posted at 12:42 PM, Aug 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-08 12:42:17-04

CLEVELAND — Inclement weather that moved into the area Sunday afternoon is causing issues in some areas and has prompted a Flood Advisory to be issued.

Flooding

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for Cuyahoga County effective until 3 p.m.

Cleveland, Brooklyn, Parma and Independence are among the impacted areas.

Motorists are urged to avoid flooded roads.

Orange & Brown practice

The Cleveland Browns' Orange & Brown practice scheduled at FirstEnergy Stadium was delayed and a shelter in place order was issued by the team due to inclement weather.

The practice at FirstEnergy Stadium was scheduled to begin at 12 p.m., but the shelter in place order was lifted just after 12:30 p.m. with practice beginning shortly after.

RELATED: Shelter in place ordered at Orange & Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium due to inclement weather

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018