Weather whiplash: Mother Nature can't make up her mind with Ohio weather

Mother Nature has whipped up some pretty wild weather over the last few days—from feeling like summer over the weekend to more warmth and severe weather Monday to a nearly 30 degree temperature drop today.

In fact, a confirmed EF-0 tornado was reported in Eaton Township in eastern Lorain County around 2:19 p.m. Monday.

News 5 Cleveland

The tornado was considered weak with max winds of 80 mph but still blew a roof off of a building, shattered windows and knocked some debris on to cars. The tornado was only on the ground for less than a minute and less than a tenth of a mile, but that was long enough to do some damage.

Tornadoes are ranked from EF-0 to EF-5 on the enhanced Fujita Scale. EF-0 tornadoes usually have winds of 65-85 mph.

It's going to feel like winter again

We have switched from feeling like summer back to winter, so prepare for the chill and frost threat!

A Frost Advisory is in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Wednesday for Huron, Lorain, Medina, Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Holmes, Coshocton, Stark, Tuscarawas and Carroll counties.

News 5 Cleveland

Protect any sensitive plants since the growing season has started.

Along with the frost threat, another system will bring some rain this evening which will switch to snow just in time for the Wednesday morning drive.

News 5 Cleveland

The best chance for minor accumulation will be in the snow belt areas of NE Ohio. We start off near freezing early Wednesday and only climb to near 40 degrees Wednesday afternoon. Dress for the chill and prepare for more snow!

At least it starts to feel more like late April again by the weekend!

