Wednesday will be windy! Gusts over 45 mph will be possible

Another cold front will swing through NEO on Wednesday, bringing the chance for a few t-showers and strong winds.

It will be gusty for everyone across the viewing area, but the highest winds will be near the lakeshore, especially in far Northeastern Ohio.

This is where a wind advisory has been issued for Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This means you can expect the worst of the winds during the afternoon and evening.

Counties included in the advisory are Cuyahoga, Lake, Northern Ashtabula, and Lorain Counties.

News 5

Plan for west to northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts of 45 to 50 mph expected in these communities. Gusts up to 40 mph will be possible for the rest of the viewing area.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution on the roads on Wednesday.

News 5

The strong winds will also impact the lake.

A gale warning has been issued from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday for the nearshore waters of Lake Erie from Vermilion to Geneva-on-the-Lake, and the open waters of Lake Erie from Vermilion to Buffalo, NY.

West to northwest winds 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots and waves 9 to 14 feet expected.

These strong winds will create hazardous waves that could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these dangerous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions.

Farther to the west, where winds will be slightly less, a small craft advisory will go into effect from 3 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday for the nearshore waters of Lake Erie from Maumee Bay to Vermilion.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 knots this morning become west to northwest winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots and waves 3 to 6 feet expected.

Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

News 5

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter