Wednesday's afternoon storms bringing potential for flooding and damaging winds

CLEVELAND — Muggy and warm air like we saw yesterday will stick around Wednesday ahead of another round of afternoon storms that could bring flooding and damaging winds.

The concern, similar to yesterday, is flooding. These storms will be moving very slowly if moving at all. That means heavy rain in the same areas leading to flooding. Be safe this afternoon and never drive through flooded roads.

Local heavy rain is possible in low-lying areas.

Even if it's not raining where you are, if you hear thunder, get indoors.

