WEEKEND FORECAST: More snow is on the way!

CLEVELAND — BRRRR! It was a frigid and dangerously cold start to the day. Overnight, most of Northeast Ohio dipped well below zero. Cleveland hit -3 degrees. Cleveland has not reached -3 degrees since Jan. 30, 2019.

It will be chilly all day, but not *AS* cold. Temperatures during the afternoon are expected to reach the mid to even upper 20s. Clouds will be increasing as well. Expect mostly cloudy skies this afternoon and evening.

I also cannot rule out a few scattered snow flakes. Impacts look minimal with those snow showers, but there is a better chance for accumulating snow on Sunday.

WEWS Katie McGraw

Advisories/Watches/Warnings

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Ashtabula County from 12 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Widespread snow from a clipper plus lake effect snow is expected. Travel could be very difficult. Slow down and use caution while traveling. This advisory may be expanded to include more of the area. News 5 will keep you posted if that occurs.

WEWS Katie McGraw

A clipper is moving toward the area late tonight and early on Sunday. Widespread snow looks likely across Northeast Ohio, especially in the first half of the day (figure around 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Snow will start (and end) in our western communities and spread east throughout the morning. Snow will come to an end for most of the area by the mid-afternoon, but lake effect snow bands are likely to linger in the snowbelt and lead to higher snowfall amounts.

Scroll through the images of Futurecast to get an idea about timing and coverage.

WEWS Katie McGraw

WEWS Katie McGraw

WEWS Katie McGraw

WEWS Katie McGraw

WEWS Katie McGraw

Snow will be widespread and generally light. Accumulation will be likely for most of the area on Sunday. Expect a couple of inches, one to three, for most of Northeast Ohio. However, higher amounts (3-5 inches and more) will be likely for some communities in the snowbelt. While I have snow totals with a widespread 1-3 inches for most of our area, it does look like Northwest Ohio will be closer to 1 inch and cities to the south of U.S. Route 30 will be closer to 2-3 inches.

Stay tuned for the latest updates over the weekend! I will have more information on News 5 at 6 and 11 this evening. I hope to see you then!

WEWS Katie McGraw

