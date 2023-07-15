WEEKEND FORECAST: Storms and smoke return

This weekend will be pretty busy weather-wise. Low pressure is moving into the region today and will bring the return of showers and storms Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday looks drier with only an isolated rain chance, but Canadian wildfire smoke is sinking southeast back into our region by Sunday afternoon. Let's break down both days in greater detail below.

You can see a warm front stretched across our viewing area this morning. It will be warm and humid today, with temps in the 80s for most. It is worth noting there will be an extensive range of temperatures from west to east. Plan to find highs around 80 degrees in our western counties and mid to even upper 80s closer to Pennsylvania.

This morning has been generally dry with more clouds. A few showers are rolling into western Ohio right now (shortly after noon). These are mostly light, but we will see an increased chance of rain during the afternoon and evening. The best shot for everyone in the Power of 5 viewing area to see storms will be from 1 to 9 p.m. (starting first in the west and gradually moving east, so our eastern communities will be dry longer).

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for severe weather for the entire viewing area. This is level 1, with 5 being the highest. I am not overly concerned with the threat of severe weather today, but we cannot rule out a couple of strong or severe storms. We will watch the radar for damaging gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain being the main threats. Remember that every storm can be dangerous with the presence of lightning. When thunder roars (you are close enough to be struck) and you need to get indoors. There are so many outdoor events across NE Ohio today, so have a plan to get shelter in the event storms become severe and have a way to get warnings. Scroll through the images of Futurecast to get an idea about the timing and coverage of rain & storms.

Showers and storms will gradually fade tonight, but an isolated shower/storm will be possible early on Sunday and again during the afternoon. Tomorrow will be warm again, with temperatures in the 80s. While Sunday will be drier, we will focus on a different issue.

Smoke. Yep, we are once again going to be affected by wildfire smoke from Canada. Air quality is unhealthy from Idaho to Iowa right now.

The smoke looks to continue to drift south and east this weekend. We will likely notice the hazy/smoky sky by Sunday afternoon and evening. Forecasting smoke is a tricky business, so we will be monitoring air quality over the next few days.

