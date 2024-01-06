Weekend snow: Details on timing and snowfall totals

A strong storm system is making a close approach to Ohio over this weekend. The worst of this storm will be missing Ohio, with significantly higher snowfall totals and impacts in Pennsylvania, New York and in the NE of the United States.

An area of low pressure, sitting just to the south of the Ohio River Valley, will slide northeast Saturday. If you look at the image below, just above the low pressure (or the red L), there is a dashed brown line. That is known as a trough. While the low steers clear of our viewing area, it will push that trough toward us and bring us some minor snowfall this weekend.

TIMING: It took all morning, but snow has been gradually spreading north. Plan for a couple of hours of widespread snow, but then it breaks apart pretty fast. Scattered snow will continue this evening and by tonight, there are only isolated flakes. However, another round of scattered light snow is expected on Sunday. This is particularly true for communities to the east of Cleveland, where the highest totals are expected. We do not have any advisories, watches or warnings in effect. That means this is not looking like a major snowstorm, but there could still be slick spots and periods with lowered visibility. Take it easy on the roads this weekend! Snow will come to an end by late Sunday and early Monday. Monday will be mainly dry, but another potent system will arrive by Tuesday.

You can scroll through several images of Futurecast below to get an idea of the timing and coverage of snow over the next two days.

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

SNOW TOTALS: As mentioned above, snowfall totals look to be minor. Most communities will see less than 2 inches of snow. Farther east, there could be slightly higher amounts of 1-3 inches with isolated spots closer to 4 inches. Farther west, less than 1 inch is expected. This is only a glancing blow by this system. Eastern PA, NY and the northern east coast will see greater impacts of 6'' or even more.

