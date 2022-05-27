Weekend weather outlook: Temperatures rise as Memorial Day approaches

CLEVELAND — The unofficial start to summer is here! Let's discuss the conditions throughout the entire holiday weekend so you can plan accordingly.

FRIDAY:

More rain and storms are moving into NE Ohio right now. The best chance for storms will be during the afternoon and evening with storms fading shortly after sunset. A few storms could contain gusty winds, but heavy rain at times will likely be the biggest issue. We will be watching for any flooding issues. Showers will fade around 9 p.m., but a few showers will linger tonight and into Saturday morning.

SCATTERED STORMS have moved into the Power of 5 viewing area. A few lightning strikes are being detected along with heavy rain. Remember, storms will increase over the next few hours before fading away around 8 - 10 pm. The evening drive could be slower due to downpours. pic.twitter.com/nX77m09K4L — Katie McGraw (@KatieMcGrawx) May 27, 2022

SATURDAY:

The weekend will start off cooler and dreary. Plan for a few morning showers - particularly to the east of I-71 with mostly cloudy conditions. Clouds will clear throughout the day and it will become mostly sunny. After the rounds of rain, temperatures will be cool and below average all day on Saturday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 60s to the mid 70s. Saturday night will be dry but cool with temperatures in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY:

If you love the heat — just wait until the second half of the weekend! Temperatures will jump about 10-15 degrees from Saturday to Sunday as a warm front lifts through the area. I will mention that as this front lifts north, most of the area should stay dry. However, a couple stray showers will be possible in our NW communities such as the Islands and Sandusky. Otherwise, the focus will be the increasing temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s for all of NE Ohio.

MONDAY:

Get ready to sweat! Temperatures climb even more on Memorial Day. It will be a good day to take a dip a cool pool! Highs will be approaching 90 degrees with most of the area in the mid to upper 80s. It also looks like high pressure will keep the area dry all day Monday and into Tuesday.

Stay hydrated this weekend! It will be about 10-15 degrees above average for the end of May.

