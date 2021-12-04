Weekend weather whiplash will bring wind, rain, snow and yo-yo temperatures

The weather is a wild ride over the next few days. It will start off quiet this weekend, but end with roller coaster temperatures, wind, rain and snow! I will break it all down for you below….

Saturday started off foggy and frosty but will give way to a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon. Highs will be seasonable in the low 40s. It will be quiet all day long. Clouds will increase overnight and early Sunday.

Sunday will also start off on a quiet note. However, the weather will be all over the place in a short window of time from Sunday to Tuesday as a strong system moves toward NE. A warm front will lift through the area on Sunday and help slowly increase temperatures throughout the day. This will be followed by a potent cold front on Monday causing temperatures to fall once again.

Clouds, temperatures, winds and rain chances will be increasing throughout this weekend and early next week as this system approaches and moves through NE Ohio.

Clouds Increase this weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with increasing clouds overnight and into Sunday. Sunday looks to be mostly cloudy. Temperatures increase throughout the day on Sunday as the warm front lifts through the area. This will gradually happen, and the warmest temperatures look to happen Sunday evening into early on Monday. Winds will also be increasing throughout the weekend. It will become breezy on Saturday and continue to get stronger on Sunday and into Monday. Expect strong west to southwest winds behind a cold front on Monday. Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph are possible. Rain chances increase as the cold front moves into NE Ohio late Sunday and into Monday. Stronger storms and the heaviest rain should stay south of our area, but rain looks to become widespread and steady Sunday night and early Monday. As temperatures fall rain is expected to transition to snow showers by Monday afternoon/evening. At this time, snowfall totals look to be minor (1-3’’).

ALERTS

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday due to westerly winds 15 to 20 knots and waves 3 to 6 feet expected.

A Gale Watch is in effect from Monday morning until late Monday night as westerly winds increase to 30 to 40 knots with gusts up to 50 knots and waves 9 to 14 feet possible. Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

This article will be updated over the next few days. Be sure to check back for any updates and tune into News 5 at 11 and Good Morning Cleveland from 8-10 am.

