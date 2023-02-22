Weird weather incoming this week for Northeast Ohio

A very messy and unsettled weather pattern across Northeast Ohio for the end of the work week!

We will continue to see temperatures in the 30s throughout Wednesday. This will keep the threat of some slick and icy spots, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Temperatures will begin to warm into the 40s and 50s from south to north during the late afternoon into the evening. This will be the warmest part of the day. Rain chances will subside slightly as the warmer air begins to move in.

We will once again see a dip in temperatures as we head into the second half of the night into the morning on Thursday, as a cold front slips through the region.

Another bump in temps will occur late on Thursday morning as a warm front moves through, but it will be a short warm-up. We will see highs in the low to mid-60s by the early to mid-afternoon on Thursday.

By the end of the afternoon, a cold front will begin to move through the region. A few showers will be possible on Thursday, otherwise, we will see drier conditions.

Winds will also begin to pick up on Thursday with the up and down temperatures. Winds between 10 and 20 mph will be likely, but gusts of up to 30 to 40 mph will be possible during the day. Gusts up to 50 mph will be possible during the overnight Thursday into early Friday, behind the main cold front.

Colder air will move back in late Thursday into Friday, behind the cold front. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s for highs as we wrap up the work week. Some Lake Effect Snow Showers will be possible on Friday, with light accumulations possible.

