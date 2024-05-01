WET AND MILD: April 2024 was wet but also was one of the warmest on record across NEO...

Happy May! We are only 50 days out from summer, and it feels like it. The last month was well above average and also pretty wet across NEO.

April 2024 ended up with an average temperature of 54.5 degrees in Cleveland, which is 4.1 degrees above normal. April 2024 ended up being the fourth warmest on record.

It was warm for everyone across NE Ohio, too. Akron-Canton had an average temperature of 53.4 degrees, which is 2.6 degrees above normal, making it the 11th warmest April on record for CAK. Mansfield experienced the 6th warmest April, with an average temperature of 53.7 degrees. That is 4 degrees warmer than normal.

News 5

It was also a wet month—especially the first two weeks. It is still amazing to me that we were able to see the total solar eclipse on April 8 with such an active two weeks surrounding the big day.

In fact, it rained 14 days in April, with nine of those days occurring in the first 12 days of the month! The amounts were higher during that period as well.

In Cleveland, 4.28 inches of rain fell over the whole month of April, but nearly 2 inches of that rain fell in the first two days of the month, and 3.7 inches fell in the first 12 days. The wettest April ever was back in 2011, and 6.89 inches fell that year.

For Akron-Canton, it was the 11th wettest April on record with 5.44 inches of rain. In Mansfield, 4.89 inches fell, which made it the 23rd wettest on record.

News 5

For the record, this pattern looks to continue into mid-May. The two graphics below are from the Climate Prediction Center that shows a strong signal for the next 8-14 days (through May 15) to be wetter than normal and warmer than normal.

News 5

News 5

