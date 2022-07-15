Wet weekend ahead: Tracking heavy rain and storms

CLEVELAND — June was a dry month and caused portions of NE Ohio to fall into early stages of drought. About half of the viewing area is abnormally dry. As of July 14, Cleveland at Hopkins Airport is nearly 2 inches below average since the beginning of meteorological summer (June 1). Lawns are brown and crunchy and we are in need of some rain....and rain looks likely this weekend.

Timing may not be ideal with so many activities and events during summer weekends...so let's discuss when rain is most likely and how much rain to expect from Friday through Monday.

FRIDAY: After a crisp morning, sunshine will warm up the area to the lower and middle 80s. Most of the day looks great! You will likely notice more clouds throughout the day. That is ahead of our next system that will bring rain this weekend.

By Friday evening, a few light showers will be possible mainly in Western Ohio. Those light showers are expected to slide east by Friday night and continue into early Saturday morning. Keep that in mind if you have any outdoor plans tonight. Totals will be less than 0.10 - 0.20 inches.

SATURDAY: I expect book-end rain chances on Saturday. Light showers will be likely early in the morning, but there should be a lull in any activity during most of the daytime hours. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s again. Then a warm front will stall over the area and low pressure will move along the front over our area. This will bring an increased threat for rain and storms by Saturday night and continue to increase in coverage and intensity on Sunday.

SUNDAY:

Rain and storms look to increase by Sunday afternoon and evening and become widespread. Prepare for rounds of rain Sunday and Monday. Severe weather is not likely, but there is a concern for heavy rain. While we are in need of rain, we do not want too much rain too fast. The Power of 5 Weather Team will be monitoring for any flooding concerns. As of Friday morning, 1-2 inches of rain will be possible across many communities in Northeast Ohio by Monday night. Please use this map below as a gauge. There will likely be areas with locally higher amounts and a few areas that underperform as well.

I will continue to update this article all weekend long. Be sure to come back and check for the latest updates! Have a great weekend.

