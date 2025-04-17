WET WEEKEND: Plan for rounds of rain and storms for the holiday weekend

THURSDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE:

If you have plans for the holiday or Easter weekend, it's important to plan for rounds of rain and storms, especially on Saturday and possibly even Easter Sunday.

Let's break down what to expect each day of the holiday weekend below.

Set up

High pressure (the blue H in the image below) will be pushed to the east of Northeast Ohio on Thursday. A low-pressure system is currently to our west and will move toward the Great Lakes this weekend.

The warm front (the red line) will slide through Northeast Ohio Friday morning, bringing a surge in temperatures.

The trailing cold front (the blue line) will slide through on Saturday, bringing an increased threat of rain and storms.

That cold front will drop our temperatures back to the 50s and also stall over the area for the rest of the weekend.

Friday

Good Friday will be mainly dry except for a couple of isolated showers and maybe a storm or two. It looks like a few showers will be possible early on Friday and again late, after the sun goes down.

There is a very slim chance a couple of afternoon storms could skim our northernmost communities, but most of the data has it missing us and staying farther north.

It will also be very warm, too! Temperatures are expected to surge into the upper 70s to the low 80s, with increasing winds out of the southwest. Gusts could be over 40 mph on Friday.

Rain chances will increase late on Friday and into Saturday.

Saturday

Saturday has the best chance of rain or storms over the weekend, with much cooler temperatures than on Friday. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 50s for the weekend.

On and off rain and storms are the name of the game. This means there will be dry periods between rounds of rain.

The heaviest rain is expected to be to the west of Cleveland and during the first half of the day. Half an inch to 1 inch of rain is likely west of I-71. Up to half an inch is expected to the east.

Scroll through the images of Futurecast to get an idea about the timing and coverage of rain on Friday and Saturday.

We will also be watching for any storms that could become strong or severe on Saturday morning.

A marginal risk for severe storms, or a level 1 out of 5, has been posted from the Storm Prediction Center.

The main threat will be damaging winds, but we will be watching for hail, lightning, and heavy rain. The tornado threat is low, but never zero.

There is still uncertainty about how intense the storms will be on Saturday, but it's always a good idea to be weather-aware, especially over a holiday weekend.

There is a greater chance of severe weather to the west and south of our viewing area.

Sunday

Easter Sunday looks to be drier than Saturday, but there is still a chance for a couple of lingering showers. It will be a bit cool for late April, with temperatures in the mid-50s.

Once high-resolution computer models come in for Sunday, there will be a clearer picture of when to expect rain showers on Sunday.

Be sure to check back for the latest information because I will continue to update this article over the next few days!

Stay safe and dry, and I hope you have a great weekend.

