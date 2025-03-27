WET WEEKEND: Plan for rounds of rain and storms. Here's the timing.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE:

This weekend is looking warm but also wet!

It is a good idea to plan around rounds of rain and potentially severe weather as well.

It will not rain the entire time, and there are still details that need to be ironed out, but this article will break down when rain and/or storms are most likely this weekend.

I will update it as needed over the next several days, but for now, let's discuss four separate rounds of rain, the severe potential, and how much rain to expect by the end of the weekend.

SET UP: The rest of Thursday will be dry as high pressure. It is always easy to remember which type of pressure system brings what when you think of the phrase "high and dry."

A warm front, associated with an area of low pressure, is sliding north through the area on Friday and will bring a much higher chance for rain by mid-morning.

The low pressure will track from the central plains toward the Great Lakes by Saturday. The exact track is still a bit uncertain and is one of the details that needs to be ironed out.

WAVE ONE:

As the warm front slides through, rain chances will ramp up quickly on Friday. Plan for rain chances to be increasing around sunrise (7 a.m.).

The best chance for rain is from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Most of this rain should be less than a tenth of an inch, but there could be some pockets of heavier rainfall in our southwest communities where up to half an inch is plausible.

Rain will start to end by the middle of the afternoon, with a much drier evening for any Friday night plans.

It will also be breezy on Friday, particularly the second half of the day, with winds out of the southwest and gusts to 30-35 mph.

Friday night into early Saturday looks predominantly dry.

WAVE TWO:

Saturday looks to start dry and warm, with temperatures in the mid to even upper 50s.

Afternoon temperatures should be in the low 70s, which is way above average for the end of March!

It will remain breezy as well, with southwest winds and gusts up to 30 mph.

By the afternoon, a couple of sporadic t-showers could develop, but the highest chance for rain will be the opposite of Friday.

Rain chances will be increasing after 5 p.m. on Saturday, and that takes us to wave three.

WAVE THREE AND FOUR:

Another round of widespread rain looks likely to occur Saturday night and into early on Sunday.

These rainfall totals appear higher than Friday morning.

Wave four will be hot on wave three's tail, bringing another round of rain/storms by Sunday PM into Monday.

It looks like a brief break will be possible between rounds 3 and 4 (likely around Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon).

But how these rounds interact with each other and their exact timing will be pivotal for any severe weather potential.

SEVERE POTENTIAL:

There is a conditional threat for severe weather on Sunday afternoon and evening.

As mentioned above, it will be dependent on a couple of factors, including the track of the low pressure and the timing of each round.

For now, I would consider the threat a "conditional threat" based on those factors, but we still need to prepare for potentially damaging storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has a very large area that extends from the deep south, through the Midwest and into southern Ohio.

This area in yellow is a level 2 out of 5 on their risk scale, which means while organized, strong or severe storms are possible, they are not expected to be widespread in coverage and could vary in intensity.

The main threats will be heavy rain, damaging wind, and isolated tornadoes. The greatest risk across our viewing area is in our southern communities.

By the end of the weekend, over 1 inch of rain will be possible thanks to these repeated rounds of rain and storms.

Remember to check back for the latest information and be sure to tune into News 5 to hear from the entire Power of 5 Weather Team morning, noon, and night!

