Wetter Weekend: Rounds of storms likely

Numerous showers and thunderstorms are returning to the area this weekend as an area of low pressure and a cold front moves in. These storms may produce a few strong or even severe storms.

SEVERE POTENTIAL: The Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe weather risk for most of the viewing area on both Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, a marginal risk for severe weather has been issued for every county in the Power of 5 viewing area. A marginal risk for severe weather is a level 1/5. It means isolated severe storms are possible that are short-lived and limited in coverage and intensity. On Sunday, it is a similar scenario, although communities near The Islands/Northwest Ohio are not included in the marginal threat for severe weather. The main threat is damaging wind gusts and small hail.

Truthfully, I am not overwhelmed by the ingredients for the severe threat this weekend. It is a conditional and isolated threat due to a lack of abundant wind energy. However, if you are out and about — stay weather aware! Any storm can be dangerous (severe or not) due to lightning. Reminder: 13 people have died from lightning in 2022. When thunder roars, get indoors! Additionally, storms this weekend will also contain downpours. Repeated rounds of rain could lead to localized flooding.

wews

wews

TIMING: It will not storm the whole weekend, but there is a decent shot for much of the area to deal with storms from Saturday afternoon through early next week. Saturday will start off pretty quiet with more clouds in the sky, mild temperatures and only stray showers. By Saturday afternoon (likely the late afternoon), storms will begin to increase in coverage and become more widespread by Saturday evening. Storms look to fade somewhat early on Sunday but increase again during the heat of the day on Sunday. Scroll through the images of Futurecast to get an idea about timing and coverage of storms on Saturday and Sunday.

wews

wews

wews

wews

wews

Be sure to keep up to date with the forecast this weekend. I will have the latest information on Good Morning Cleveland at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Have a safe weekend!

-Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the rest of the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

